Ryobi’s electric pressure washer is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

- Mar. 25th 2020 1:41 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 1600PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s deal is a $20 savings and the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1600PSI, and on-board storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on GE Smart Motion Sensing Switches, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $36.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $75, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Kickscooter Max Folding Electric Scooter bundled with a $100 VISA gift card for $699 shipped when code ENGADGETRIDE has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $799, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Segway, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount when taking the bonus credit into account. While it has dropped to $650 once before, today’s value is the best we’ve seen to date. Cruise up to 18.6-miles per hour with Segway’s KickScooter Max. It features a 40-mile range, making it a solid option for commuters looking to travel around the city. There’s also a folding design that goes a long ways towards making daily commutes a breeze, since it’ll collapse into a more compact design when not in use. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, break lighting, a 220-pound maximum weight capacity, and more. Over 350 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

