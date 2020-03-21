Quick Charge Podcast: March 21, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Powerwall becomes extremely hard to get, demand increase due to home battery pack incentive
- Tesla makes thousands of electric cars available in inventory – here’s why this is important
- Tesla announces factory shutdown starting on March 24
- Tesla is going to use factory shutdowns to do upgrades and improve production
- Tesla takes some criticism for deaths in Autopilot crashes, NTSB says
- Tesla starts offering ‘no-touch’ service by remotely unlocking car to mobile technician
- NIO 2019 financial results show increased efficiency and cost reduction
- EGEB: How to be energy-efficient while working from home
- Climate Crisis Weekly: 5 environmentally friendly tips for socially distancing
- One man’s 280-mile standing electric scooter ride across Florida in 24 hours
