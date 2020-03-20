Podcast: Tesla and EV factory shutdowns, Cybertruck Gigafactory, solar roof tiles and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla and EV factories are shutting down due to coronavirus, Cybertruck Gigafactory is attracting incentive offers, solar roof tile production ramp-up and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
- Tesla appears to defy Bay Area shutdown, plans to operate Fremont factory
- Elon Musk says ‘coronavirus panic is worse than virus itself’ in email to Tesla employees
- Tesla Fremont factory will operate with 1/4 of workforce after negotiation with Sheriff’s Office
- Tesla announces factory shutdown starting on March 24
- Tesla is strong enough to weather several months of near shutdown of operations, analyst says
- Tesla is going to use factory shutdowns to do upgrades and improve production
- Tesla starts offering ‘no-touch’ service by remotely unlocking car to mobile technician
- Tesla makes thousands of electric cars available in inventory – here’s why this is important
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Missouri offers land and incentive package in race for factory
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Oklahoma pulls out all the memes to convince Elon Musk
- Tesla achieves solar roof production of 1,000 per week, but can they install them?
- GM, Tesla, Ford offer to make ventilators to soothe coronavirus shortages
- VW ID.3: thousands of electric cars spotted being stockpiled in Germany
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
