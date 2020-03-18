Quick Charge Podcast: March 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla gives employees more paid-time off if they feel sick, confirms operations will continue
- Tesla Fremont factory is still operating despite Sheriff’s order
- Sheriff: Tesla not an ‘essential business,’ factory must obey coronavirus shutdown order
- Tesla updates employees on coronavirus, no plans on closing stores, offers no co-pilot test drives, and more
- BMW and Mercedes shift CO2 strategy from EVs to plug-in hybrids
- BMW 7 Series: the top, most powerful trim in next-gen flagship sedan will be all-electric
- Xpeng P7 gets test permits for US roads
- Tesla gives 2 months of free solar power with subscription starting at $65/mo
- EGEB: New Mexico funds EVs and charging stations despite coronavirus squeeze
- [Update: Lime suspends some services] Here’s how electric bikes and e-scooters can help prevent spreading coronavirus
- Illegal e-bikes OK’d in NYC as food delivery lifeline amid coronavirus crisis
