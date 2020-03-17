Tesla gives 2 months of free solar power with subscription starting at $65/mo

Tesla is giving away 2 months of free solar power to people signing up for its new home solar subscription program, which starts at just $65 per month in California.

Over the last year, Tesla has been trying to revamp its solar business.

Not just with the new solar roof products, but also with more traditional solar panels on existing roofs, which still represents most of Tesla’s solar business.

Last year, Tesla launched a new solar subscription under which homeowners can get a solar panel system installed at their home for no cost and they only pay a monthly fee to access the solar power generated by the system to reduce their utility bill.

The company has been making its pricing simpler, more transparent, and they have been pushing the energy products more actively.

Now they are even offering two months of the solar subscription for free to homeowners signing up for a new system:

In California, it starts at $65 per month and it’s even cheaper in other markets, like Arizona. Considering there is no contract, it might be one of the safest and cheapest options to go solar since the only risk is having to pay $1,500 if you don’t want the system on your roof anymore.

In an email to Tesla employees last year, CEO Elon Musk listed “accelerating the rate of solar installations” as one of Tesla’s “two most critical priorities” for the end of the year.

The CEO says that Tesla Energy is becoming a distributed global utility and it could even outgrow Tesla’s automotive business.

Tesla’s solar business which they got through the acquisition of SolarCity in 2016, has been consistently crashing quarter after quarter, but it recently started going up again.

Solar deployment went from a low of 29 MW during the second quarter of 2019 to 43 MW and 54 MW during the third and fourth quarters.

The company has also been expanding the deployment of its solar roof tiles. It announced that they produced 4 MW of solar roof tiles at Gigafactory New York last week. If the production is maintained and all deployed, it could add 48 MW of solar deployment in a single quarter.

