Quick Charge Podcast: March 17, 2020

- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Missouri offers land and incentive package in race for factory
- Elon Musk says ‘coronavirus panic is worse than virus itself’ in email to Tesla employees
- Tesla appears to defy Bay Area shutdown, plans to operate Fremont factory
- Which global EV plants are pausing for coronavirus? We count them
- GM starts retooling its Detroit plant for electric vehicles despite coronavirus
- VW ID.3: thousands of electric cars spotted being stockpiled in Germany
- VW says it’s working on entry-level ID.1 electric car, aiming for $22,000
- Case unveils all-electric backhoe with 90% lower cost of operation
- eHang electric aircraft gets approval in Norway and Spain
- WeRide resumes robotaxi service in China after COVID-19
- EGEB: Italy and Spain ban leisure cycling due to coronavirus
- NIU Q4 financials show strong electric scooter sales, 40% growth in revenue
