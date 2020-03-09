Quick Charge Podcast: March 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Autopilot automatically avoids head-on collision with car in wrong lane
- Tesla deploys new Megapack in Canada, could save small utility $200,000 per year
- Volvo launches Belgium battery assembly line for all-electric XC40 crossover
- BMW cancels plan to launch iX3 electric SUV in the US
- EGEB: Los Angeles and Navajo Nation move from coal to green energy together
- Saudi-Russia oil war collapses prices — and the US is in the middle
- BULLS launches three new electric bicycles with Fazua’s removable motors
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.