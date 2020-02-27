Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150 tug-of-war rematch finally happens but with ‘small’ twist

The Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 tug-of-war rematch finally happened, but neither Tesla or Ford were actually involved. Instead, a bunch of engineers put a half-scale Cybertruck versus the best-selling pickup.

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Rematch

As we reported last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to redo the Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge after claims the first one wasn’t fair.

It appears that Tesla used a rear-wheel-drive version of the Ford F-150, and during a Twitter exchange with scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Musk agreed that it would be fairer if both trucks were loaded during the challenge.

Musk agreed to a rematch, and even agreed to bring Ford onboard after an executive from the automaker, Sunny Madra, challenged Tesla to a fairer tug-of-war between the F-150 and the Cybertruck.

However, we later learned that Ford was backing out of the challenge and called the first one “absurd.”

Nonetheless, Musk apparently planned to move forward with a rematch that would be fairer to the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Now two months later, they never released a rematch of the Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 tug-of-war, but we are now seeing one thanks to a bunch of crazy engineer Youtubers.

Half-scale Tesla Cybertruck vs 2010 Ford F-150 takes over

The Tesla Cybertruck has inspired several DIY people to build their own version of the electric pickup truck.

We reported on several of the more impressive DIY Cybertrucks projects last month and one of those is Hacksmith’s half-scale Cybertruck.

It is one of the most impressive because they actually built a tri-motor electric powertrain like the one in the real electric pickup truck.

After over a month of working on the vehicle, they have now fully unveiled it and they even released a tug-of-war with a Ford F-150 as promised by Musk:

The half-scale Cybertruck lost the first tug-of-war, but it isn’t surprising considering it weighs only about 1,000 lbs.

They did it again after adding about 1,500 lbs of extra weight to the little electric pickup truck and that was enough for it to beat the Ford F-150.

It’s probably the best we are going to see in terms of a rematch until Tesla actually delivers the electric pickup.

The automaker said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

CEO Elon Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers at around the same time as the truck.

