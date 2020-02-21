Get Kobalt’s streamlined 40V string trimmer for $52, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 40V 13-inch Electric String Trimmer for $51.60 shipped. That’s down from the original $129 price tag and $90 regular going rate. This is also the best we’ve tracked since the fall. Notable features here include a gas-free electric design that provides up to 40-minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its streamlined design makes it easy to tote around your property, as opposed to bulkier gas alternatives. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on ecobee3 smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two of the brand’s Room Sensors for $189.97 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself. Throw in the value of the sensors, and you’ll save 24% while locking in one of the best prices to date on the bundle. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included room sensors allow you to take hyperlocal temperature readings into consideration, which makes your setup all the more intelligent. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Jackery Inc via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $399.10 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code JACKERY500 during checkout. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. With its 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station is able to power everything from TVs and projectors to a blender or pellet smoker. When it comes to connectivity, owners will garner an AC outlet, three 2.4A USB ports, along with a DC car input. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.