GM anoints LeBron James as GMC Hummer EV pitchman in Super Bowl commercial

General Motors this morning released the full 30-second television commercial for the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, after teasing short clips earlier this week. While the ad doesn’t reveal any more details or images of the vehicle, it formally introduces NBA star LeBron James as the pitchman, complete with a one-minute, behind-the-scenes video.

In that video, LeBron James says that he’s been a fan of the GMC brand for a long time. He then extols the virtues of the electric Hummer that goes into production in late 2021. The GMC Hummer EV promises 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

In the behind-the-scenes video, James says:

It’s rare that you have a vehicles that’s this big, this powerful, this quiet, and get from zero to 60 in three seconds. That’s extreme. That’s nuts. Zero limits. Zero compromises. Anytime that I have any kind of partnership, it’s awlays pretty simple. Anything that’s organic. Anything that I have a good deal of respect for…GMC Hummer EV.

A second 30-second spot conveys a message about what it takes to be a “revolutionary” that “can change the world.”

In a press release, James said:

Teaming up with GMC to introduce the Hummer EV is a natural fit. Everyone knows about my love for Hummer since high school and I’m proud to be a part of announcing the new EV model. The truck may be quiet, but the performance numbers speak for themselves.

The 30-second TV spot featuring James is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game in the U.S. and during the fourth quarter in Canada.

The GMC Hummer EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020. It will be built in Michigan at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which will only build electric vehicles.

