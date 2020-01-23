Quick Charge Podcast: January 23, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck: new look at user interface could give glimpse at UI update
- Trump says Tesla is going to ‘build a very big plant in the US.’ What is he talking about?
- Tesla Model Y prototypes spotted cold-weather testing in Minnesota
- Tesla (TSLA) market cap surges past $100 billion — triggering Musk’s compensation plan
- Closer examination of GM’s self driving cruise
- Electrek’s Green Energy Brief: 2019 Menino Survey of Mayors shows that EVs and infrastructure have city leaders’ support, The SAF Coalition, Zurich Airport, and the World Economic Forum promote sustainable aviation fuel
- New details emerge on Cleveland Cyclewerks’ upcoming light electric motorcycle
