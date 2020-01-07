Unagi burst onto the electric scooter scene just over a year ago, selling thousands of its premium Model One electric scooters in just its first six months. Now the company has dropped a new, upgraded scooter on us: The dual motor Unagi E500 electric scooter.

Unagi Model One E500 electric scooter

Unagi’s new Model One E500 is the company’s most advanced electric scooter yet.

The scooter receives multiple battery and motor upgrades over the previous version.

Those upgrades give it a total of 500 W of continuous power, 1,000 W of peak power and 32 Nm of torque. With a motor in each wheel, the Unagi E500 offers all wheel drive – a feature normally only seen on scooters in higher price categories.

The Unagi E500 electric scooter can hits speeds as high as 19 mph (30 km/h) and achieves a range of 15.5 miles (25 km), yet weighs only 26 lb (11.8 kg)

This isn’t your standard, cheap $250 Amazon electric scooter though. The Unagi E500 is built on a frame made of Japanese carbon fiber, which helps it achieve the swooping lines in its stem. The deck is machined from a single piece of aluminum and has an inset silicone grip surface. The handlebars are machined from a magnesium alloy and the scooter features hollow void tires that can never go flat.

Unagi E500 is ultra-personalizable with custom factory paint jobs

In addition to the hardware upgrades, the Unagi E500 is perhaps the most personalizable electric scooter on the market.

The Unagi team has just unveiled new personalizable paint job options, which lets users create their own unique scooter designs.

As the company explains:

“Unagi impregnates the dye into the carbon fiber frame for a high-end custom paint job, versus a wrap or sticker approach, transforming the Unagi Model One scooter into a lasting personal work of art. In addition to the ability to select custom colors for the handlebar, steer tube and deck, there will be limited run patterns available – from urban camo to tartan to Hawaiian themed – on an ongoing basis.”

Riders will be able to use an online tool on Unagi’s site to personalize the colors on their E500 scooter.

Unagi’s founder and CEO David Hyman expanded, in a statement sent to Electrek:

“The electric scooter is transforming personal transportation as we know it, and we saw the opportunity to deliver a personal scooter that marries the highest style and function that an owner can take as much personal pride in as the would a car. The innovative design and materials of the Unagi One E500 give riders a unique blend of personal style, performance and function to get people where they’re going in an environmentally-conscious, fun and functional way.”

Despite the upgrades, the E500 will retain the same price as the previous E450 model: US$990.00. Unagi also offers $60/month financing with Affirm.

Electrek’s Take

I was one of the first people to test out the original Unagi electric scooter just over a year ago, and I came away majorly impressed. See my test ride video below.

The scooter is simply beautiful, it’s hard to find a better way to describe it. The flowing lines, the silicone deck, the shape of the handlebars. It looks like what Apple would design if it ever made an electric scooter.

While I personally like having a brake lever on the bars for safety, I can say that the regenerative braking works quite well on the scooter, so I didn’t miss the hand brake too much.

I’ll be testing out this new Unagi E500 scooter shortly, so be on the lookout for my review article and video here on Electrek soon.

And until then, let’s hear what you think of the new Unagi E500 electric scooter in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.