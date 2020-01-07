Tesla Model 3 and VW ID.3 side-by-side shows very similar size

- Jan. 7th 2020 10:02 am ET

Despite the fact that it is apparently not coming to the US, the VW ID.3 is an interesting electric vehicle as a rare, long-range, all-electric hatchback.

Now a prototype ID.3 was spotted charging next to a Tesla Model 3, resulting in an interesting side-by-side comparison showing a very similar size.

VW unveiled the ID.3, a small electric hatchback, in September last year.

It is offered in different variants, with between 300 and 500 km of range starting at “under $33,000 (€30,000).”

The ID.3 is the first electric vehicle based on VW’s new MEB electric vehicle platform, which the German automaker hopes will enable them to eventually produce millions of electric vehicles.

Last month, VW challenged Tesla and its Model 3, which VW aims to dethrone in Europe with the ID.3.

They started production in November, but the first deliveries are not expected until this summer, and not many people have seen the car in person.

Reddit user u/chandlerwins saw a ID.3 prototype charging at a Ionity charging station in Germany next to a Tesla Model 3, and he was surprised by the size.

He wrote:

Encountered a prototype VW ID3 during a charging session in Germany. They are almost identical in size, but the VW seemed to be charging at around 100 kW.

The Redditor also posted this picture showing the two vehicles side-by-side for the first time:

VW ID3

 

While the ID.3 indeed looks quite big next to the Model 3, the eye can be deceiving sometimes, and the actual dimensions tell us something different:

Tesla Model 3 VW ID.3
Wheelbase 113.2 in (2,880 mm) 108.9 in (2,765 mm)
Length 184.8 in (4,690 mm) 167.8 in (4,262 mm)
Width 72.8 in (1,850 mm) 71.2 in (1,809 mm)
Height 56.8 in (1,440 mm) 61.1 in (1,552 mm)

As you can see, the VW ID.3 is smaller in every way except for the height, which is not surprising for a hatchback.

It is much shorter than the Tesla Model 3 (17 inches), but the wheelbase is surprisingly quite close (only a 4-inch difference).

When it comes to cargo space, the Model 3 only narrowly beats the hatchback: 15 to 13.9 cubic feet.

