Tesla’s end-of-quarter push is ‘intense’, trying to sell every single car

- Dec. 22nd 2019 9:33 am ET

Tesla is currently in a very “intense” end-of-quarter delivery push during which it is trying to sell every single car they have in inventory. Reports from sale channels show that they might get close to that goal, but not without issues.

As we reported earlier this month, Musk told employees that Tesla has “two most critical priorities” to accomplish by the end of year:

  • The first [priority] is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before the end of year.
  • The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree.

Over the last few weeks since the announcement, Electrek has been receiving anecdotal reports from Tesla’s sales channels confirming that the automaker is in a massive “end-of-the-quarter delivery push” and Tesla’s stock has progressed to new highs.

Now new reports from Tesla’s sales channels point toward the company pushing for a new delivery record.

Last quarter, Tesla tried t deliver 100,000 cars over 3 months, but it fell short by a few thousand units.

In the US, several markets are starting to run out of inventory vehicles according to Tesla’s own website.

Some Tesla stores have even already sold their display, loaner, and test drive vehicles.

For example, Tesla’s Tampa store ran out of vehicles and CEO Elon Musk said that they were moving inventory in Florida for the end of the quarter:

Musk added that the “end of year delivery is intense” as the team is working on his “critical priority.”

Tesla has a lot of demand in the US driven by the end of the federal tax credit on Tesla’s vehicles after December 31, but there are a few other markets that could make a difference for Tesla during the last quarter.

As we previously reported, the Netherlands is going to be a critical market for Tesla to deliver a record number of cars this quarter.

The automaker has already been hitting record deliveries in the market this year and delivered over 4,000 cars last month alone in the Netherlands.

December is expected to be even bigger.

A ship with over 3,000 Model 3 vehicles just arrived in Amsterdam and most of those cars are expected to be delivered in the Netherlands.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is now expecting between 10,000 and 13,000 deliveries in the Netherlands in December.

What was a logistical nightmare that put an important cash crunch on the automaker earlier this year has now become a great success.

The Netherlands’ AD reported on Tesla’s new streamlined process to deliver cars out of the Koopman Car Terminal in the Westelijk Havengebied as they get off the ships.

While demand is strong, Tesla has mostly fallen short of its delivery goals lately due to logistical issues and not demand.

This quarter might be no different.

A source familiar with Tesla’s sales told Electrek that a recent change in Tesla’s internal sales and customer service management software hasn’t been very smooth and it has caused issues for the end of the year push.

It might result in some deliveries slipping into the next year, but the number of cars affected should be marginal.

Electrek’s Take

Do I smell 100,000 deliveries? I think I do.

At this point, I see a real possibility of Tesla hitting the new milestone this quarter, but the last week is always the most important one.

Tesla has been asking employees in all departments to help with deliveries during the rush and it looks like the troops are rallying.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we also see some owners getting involved and volunteer during the last week.

You can always reach out to your local Tesla store to see if there’s anything you can do, but also make sure you don’t stand in their way because they are moving fast right now.

