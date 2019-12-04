Elon Musk announces Tesla’s ‘two most critical priorities’ by end of year

Elon Musk announced to employees today that Tesla has “two most critical priorities” that it needs to focus on before the end of the year.

Tesla is starting its usual end-of-quarter rush, and it is expected to be a big one with increased production capacity and the end of the federal tax credit for electric vehicles in the US.

Electrek obtained today an email with the subject, “Tesla’s two most critical priorities for December” sent by CEO Elon Musk to all Tesla employees.

In the email, Musk said that Tesla aims to deliver “all cars” by the end of the year:

The first [priority] is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before end of year.

Tesla achieved record deliveries of 97,000 cars in the third quarter and it could beat that this quarter.

A source familiar with Tesla sales told Electrek that they expect the automaker to achieve record deliveries every week until the end of the year.

Musk announced the second priority to employees:

The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree.

Tesla has been revamping its solar business over the last year, and it finally went back to growth last quarter with 43 MW of installations.

More recently, Tesla launched a new solar rental service under which homeowners can get a solar panel system for just $50 per month.

They have also launched a new commercial solar online ordering platform.

The company has been making its pricing simpler, more transparent, and they have been pushing the energy products more actively.

Furthermore, they launched Tesla Solar Roof V3, a new, less expensive version of its solar tiles.

Musk is optimistic that the new version of the Solar Roof is going to make the product ready for prime time. He said that the company is going to quickly ramp up production to 1,000 roofs per week.

The CEO said that Tesla Energy is becoming a “distributed global utility,” and it could outgrow Tesla’s automotive business in the long term.

Electrek’s Take

With specific circumstances in markets like the US and the Netherlands, I think Tesla will have all the demand it can handle by the end of the year.

However, it’s going to be a logistic issue as usual.

It’s going to be about getting the right cars at the right places where there’s demand for them.

That has been Tesla’s issue over the last few “end-of-quarter delivery rushes.

Elon doesn’t seem to be willing to bring up the 100,000 units in a quarter goal after barely missing it last time, but I think it’s still possible.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

