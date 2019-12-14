Tesla releases giant new home solar power system

Tesla has released a giant new version of its latest home solar system – a 15.4 kW solar system suitable for 4,000+ sq ft homes.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been trying to revamp its solar business.

More recently, Tesla launched a new solar rental service under which homeowners can get a solar panel system for just $50 per month.

They have also launched a new commercial solar online ordering platform.

The company has been making its pricing simpler, more transparent, and they have been pushing the energy products more actively.

Tesla has now updated its home solar offering with a giant new solar rooftop option with a 15.2 kW capacity:

The company calls it the ‘X-Large’ option and describes it as suitable for 4,000+ sq ft homes:

X-Large 15.2 kW – for . 4,000+ sq ft home Produces an average of 58-77 kWh per day

Best suited for a home with an average electric bill of $340-$460 /mo

It’s a 33% increase over Tesla’s previous biggest home solar options, which are 3.8 kW (small), 7.6 kW (medium), and 11.4 kW (large).

Here are what all the different options look like:

Unlike Tesla’s “Solar Roof”, these systems are using more traditional solar panels and not solar tiles.

In California, Tesla’s new biggest solar system costs $39,093 before incentives. After incentives, it can go down to $27,365.

It adds up to a cost of $1.80 per watt.

Tesla is also offering the system under its new no-contract “solar subscription” program for just $195 per month.

Again, that’s a quite large system for larger homes and the company estimates that it is best suited for homes with an average electric bill of $340 to $460 per month.

This is the latest update in Tesla’s revamping of its solar business.

Tesla also recently launched the third version of its solar roof tiles and started to ramp-up installations.

In a recent email to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk listed “accelerating the rate of solar installations” as one of Tesla’s “two most critical priorities” for the end of the year.

The CEO says that Tesla Energy is becoming a distributed global utility and it could even outgrow Tesla’s automotive business.

