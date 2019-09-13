Tesla launches new commercial solar online ordering with transparent pricing

Tesla is launching a new commercial solar online portal to order large solar arrays with transparent pricing and a subscription model.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been trying to revamp its solar business.

More recently, Tesla launched a new solar rental service under which homeowners can get a solar panel system for just $50 per month.

The company has been making its pricing simpler and more transparent.

Now Tesla is bringing the same strategy to its commercial solar business with this new online commercial solar portal.

With this new online configurator, Tesla lists solar arrays starting with a 40 kW capacity and going up to 240 kW:

After incentives, Tesla is offering the systems for as low as $1 per watt for the 240 kW solar system.

The subscription also offers some attractive prices per kWh as low as $0.10 per kWh in California. In comparison, the average price of electricity per kWh in California is around $0.18.

Tesla describes the terms of a commercial subscription solar agreement:

Pay for what you generate every month

Installation costs included

No long term contract

Your subscription can be cancelled anytime

You can remove your system at any time for any reason. Tesla will charge you a nominal fee covering our costs to remove it, or you can find another qualified contractor to remove the system and return it to us.

Support and warranty included

The product is similar to Tesla’s new solar rental service for residential customers.

Here are the different solar systems available:

40 kW Tesla Commercial Solar

Produces an average of 4,330-5,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 6,000 sq ft. Solar coverage is around 3,400 sq ft

Estimated value of generation for this size is $10,660-$12,300 /yr

120 kW Tesla Commercial Solar

Produces an average of 13,000-15,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 17,000 sq ft. Solar coverage is around 10,100 sq ft

Estimated value of generation for this size is $24,180-$27,900 /yr

240 kW Tesla Commercial Solar

Produces an average of 26,000-30,000 kWh per month

Best suited for a building with an estimated roof of 34,000 sq ft. Solar coverage is around 20,100 sq ft

Estimated value of generation for this size is $48,360-$55,800 /yr

