As much fun as it was riding the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle, I still don’t have $29,799 laying around to buy one. And you probably don’t either. But what if you could rent one instead?

That’s now a possibility.

A new announcement from Twisted Road says that the peer-to-peer motorcycle renting platform now has not just one but two new Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles in its inventory.

As explained by Austin Rothbard, Founder and CEO of Twisted Road:

“These are fantastic additions to our fleet. The owner in the L.A. area is offering the LiveWire for rent exclusively through us, and will even arrange for airport pick up and drop off.”

The bikes come without any mileage restrictions – at least from the provider. You’ll still be limited to the 146 mile (235 km) mixed range of the LiveWire itself. Though the bikes do feature DC fast charging, so you should be able to top up in around 40 minutes when you find the battery nearly depleted.

The LiveWire has a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) time of around 3 to 3.5 seconds thanks to its 78 kW motor.

At $199 per day, the flat-fee rental price sure beats the $30,000 purchase price.

I had the chance to test ride a Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle this summer and the experience was pretty incredible. Check out my test ride video below.

via Powersports Finance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.