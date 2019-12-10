Watch Tesla Cybertruck prototype accelerate like a sports car in new sighting

A new video of a Tesla Cybertruck prototype sighting shows the electric pickup truck accelerate like a light sports car on the streets of Los Angeles.

Until this weekend, there only has been a single Tesla Cybertruck prototype sighting, but now it looks like the electric pickup truck has been around Los Angeles quite a bit last weekend.

As we reported earlier this week, it was spotted around the LAX airport last weekend, and we later learned that Elon Musk drove the Cybertruck to dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Now we have new footage of Musk driving the electric pickup truck prototype on the streets of Los Angeles and it shows it accelerating at city driving speed:

You can see the large all-electric pickup truck accelerate effortlessly on the road when Andrew Villablanca, who filmed the vehicle, caught up to it.

He also commented about the Tesla Cybertruck being “quick”:

Can’t believe I saw the Tesla Cybertruck in person the other night! Did my best to shoot video with my broken hand but WOW. It’s absolutely massive in person and very quick but still hideous.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last month, they announced three different versions of the electric pickup truck.

The base version, which starts at $39,900, is equipped with a single rear motor, and Tesla says that it will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

Tesla also says that it will be offered in a Dual Motor all-wheel-drive version that will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is extremely fast for a production pickup truck.

That’s the powertrain that Tesla is using in the current Cybertruck prototype.

The automaker is also planning a tri-motor version to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

It would be the fastest production pickup truck on the market.

Before the launch, Musk said that the Tesla Cybertruck will be “a better truck than a Ford F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard Porsche 911.”

Tesla recently updated the production timelines for the two higher versions of the Cybertruck. They will arrive in “late 2021,” according to the automaker.

