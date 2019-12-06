We are giving away a new Tesla Roadster…1:18 diecast model

Hi everyone! We’re giving away a Roadster 1:18 scale model and we want to send it to you before the holidays. Simply subscribe to one or all of our socials to enter. We’ll randomly pick a winner in the next few weeks and hopefully get this to you by Christmas.

Officially commissioned by Tesla, the Roadster 2.0 diecast scale model was meticulously overseen by the Tesla Design Team. Every detail, curve and surface was replicated from the same 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Roadster. The 1:18 scale Roadster features: Over 180 metal and plastic parts

Detailed interior

Diecast metal

All doors and trunk open

Convertible roof

Rubber tires

Steerable wheels

Carpeted trunk and interior

Seat belts made of fabric Product details: Dimensions: 252mm long x 109.5mm wide x 70mm high

Weight: 0.875Kg (1.925lbs)

Tesla Roadster 1:18 Diecast Giveaway

If you can’t see the embed, here’s a direct link to our contest.

You can also manually subscribe to our socials here.

Youtube, Instagram, Podcast, Twitter and Facebook.

Good luck and thanks for reading/watching Electrek!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.