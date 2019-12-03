Tesla Model Y prototype spotted with tow hitch

A Tesla Model Y prototype was spotted with a tow hitch, which is an increasingly requested feature that Tesla first promised in the Model 3, but was only launched in Europe.

With Model X, Tesla delivered the first passenger electric vehicle with a significant rated towing capacity: 5,000 lbs.

A towing capacity is more important for an SUV than for a mid-size sedan like the Model 3, but a small towing capacity can still be useful.

More importantly, a tow hitch can also be used to install a bike or ski mount.

It has been a requested feature by Model 3 reservation holders and buyers.

We knew it was coming since Tesla was spotted testing the Model 3 towing capacity over the last few years, and CEO Elon Musk said they would make it available years ago.

Tesla ended up launching the option, but only for the European market, not in the US or Canada.

Model Y reservation holders are hoping that Tesla will more broadly release the tow hitch option for the electric crossover.

Now a Tesla Model Y prototype has been spotted with a tow hitch (via Matt Gonzalez on Twitter):

The Tesla Model Y is also equipped with the new Gemini wheels, which Tesla recently launched for Model 3 as a 19-inch Winter Tire/Wheel Package.

In March, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

The automaker said that it plans to bring the vehicle to production in fall 2020.

Recently, a report coming from Tesla’s supply chain showed that the automaker is accelerating the timeline for Model Y parts orders.

CEO Elon Musk also recently said that Tesla is now expecting to reach volume production of the Model Y in summer 2020.

Electrek’s Take

I really hope Tesla expands the tow hitch option for Model Y to all markets, and for the Model 3, too — even if it’s just a towing capacity of up to 910 kg (2,000 lbs).

It’s really useful just for the hitch racks, but it can also be used to tow a small trailer. I’m not sure why Tesla is hesitant to do that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.