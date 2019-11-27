EU regs mean they’ll get majority of Ford’s 50k first-year Mach E production

Ford will allocate 60% of their first-year Mustang Mach E production to Europe in order to meet EU fleet emissions regulations, according to an inside source at Ford.

First year production will be limited to 50,000 due to battery constraints. This means Europe will receive about 30,000 cars in the first year, while the US will receive about 20,000.

Ford is based in the US, thus one would expect most cars to end up here at first. But the EU is getting serious on emissions regulations. Because of this, Ford is diverting production of their new Mach E to Europe.

Small car sales are strong in Europe – Focus, Kuga and EcoSport are popular Ford models. But that’s not enough for the new emissions regulations, which are very hard to meet without some mix of zero-emissions vehicles in a company’s line.

Previously the company was relying on hybrids to help meet higher numbers, as they currently sell no all-electric vehices in the EU. The Focus Electric is not currently in production.

So Ford needs some EVs in Europe, which is where the Mach E comes in. Perhaps this is why the first Mach E we’ve seen uncamouflaged in the wild was a right-hand-drive car with an EU-style license plate holder.

Ford also leads the EU commercial vehicle market, and those cars don’t get great mileage at all. Vans and cars are regulated separately, but Ford is taking steps to clean up their commercial vehicles as well. They have a fully electric Transit coming in 2023, as we reported earlier today.

Ford started taking $500 reservations for the new Mach E immediately after their reveal event last week. While the company has declined to share reservation numbers, we do at least know that the “First Edition” model is now sold out.

