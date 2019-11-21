Ford makes film to sell the idea of an electric Mustang to Mustang fans

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is being well-received by the EV community, but the people who seem to like it the least seem to be Mustang fans who can’t conceive of an all-electric Mustang.

Ford produced a movie about the making of the Mustang Mach-E, which seems to be aimed at selling the idea of an electric Mustang to Mustang owners and fans.

Last year, Ford said that it was going “all-in” on EVs following the ousting of CEO Mark Fields and appointment of Jim Hackett.

Hackett formed a new internal team, called “Team Edison,” to oversee electric car programs. He also shifted one-third of internal combustion engine investments to electric cars, but the company is still investing more in the former than the latter.

Ford confirmed that its first next-gen electric vehicle will be inspired by the Mustang.

Mustang fans were already starting to get worried about Ford electrifying the Mustang, but the automaker came out and said that while it is inspired by the Mustang, it probably won’t be called a “Mustang”.

However, as we learned last week, the company ended up calling it the ‘Ford Mustang Mach-E’.

In a new video called ‘Making the Mustang Mach-E’, Ford tries to sell the idea to Mustang fans by explaining how the electric car came about:

Interestingly, Ford released images of the first EV prototype that they came up with before the Mustang Mach-E:

The executive team apparently didn’t like it and they changed their approach when Hackett took over:

“Ford’s first long-range electric vehicle was not originally going to be a Mustang, but after Jim Hackett took over as the company’s president and CEO in May 2017 and created a dedicated electric vehicle team – Ford Team Edison – the team shifted gears to create what would be the Mustang Mach-E. The team spent months meticulously crafting the vehicle based on Mustang’s half-century of heritage while also arming it with technology for the next generation.”

Jim Farley, head of electrification, is credited for suggesting to make the vehicle a Mustang.

Electrek’s Take

Mustang fans, if you want someone to blame, blame Farley.

Or you know, instead, you could just embrace the future and see that the Mustang Mach-E is probably the best Mustang ever made.

Though I can admit it’s not the best-looking Mustang ever made because I don’t know a lot of cars that beat the design of a 1967 Mustang Fastback.

