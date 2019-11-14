Tesla sends out invites to CYBRTRK event

You knowthe Tesla CYBRTRK event is real when the invites come out. (Full invite below). See if you can determine what those headlights mean below, along with some new design clues buried in the invite.

Once accepting the invitation you get the following information:

Your attendance is confirmed for the Cybertruck Unveil on Thursday, November 21 at the Tesla Design Center, 3203 Jack Northrop Ave, Hawthorne, CA. Invitations are non-transferable and IDs will be checked upon arrival Doors open at 7 p.m. Remarks will begin at 8 p.m. Event will be held both indoors and outdoors We recommend light outerwear in case of cooler weather Additional details will be shared at least 24 hours prior to the event

Full invite (with watermark):

The invite is reminiscent of the Bladerunner introduction although with updated fonts

Reader Zach Bass notes the tires and the light height in the Tweet below. Any photoshop maestros out there able to get a better look?

You can see wheels in the far left!! pic.twitter.com/M2opJEziAY — Zach Bass (@ZBass48) November 14, 2019

Electrek’s Take:

Well we are going to be there obviously and very excited to report back here on the event. We hope to see lots of our readers at the event and hope you will say hi.

To me it is unreal that Tesla has been able to keep the design a secret this close to launch. Imagine trying to keep an iPhone secret let alone a truck. Well done Tesla.

