Ride1Up has just launched an electric commuter bike with an impressive list of specs compared to its price. The San Diego-based company’s new Ride1Up 700 Series e-bike looks like one to keep on your radar.

We’ve actually seen Ride1Up around these parts before when we reviewed their Ride1Up Roadster Ghost earlier this year.

While we’ve tested e-bikes with longer ranges, it was hard to beat the bike’s 27 mph (43 km/h) speed for just $899.

But now Ride1Up is back with a new addition to their lineup in the form of the Ride1Up 700 Series. It retains the same top speed as the previous bike we tested, yet adds a number of upgrades including hydraulic suspension, hydraulic brakes, longer range, better tires and more. Check it all out below.

First of all, the 700 Series has an all new aluminum frame available in two sizes for shorter or taller riders. The new frame completely conceals the nearly 700 Wh Samsung battery inside the downtube. The battery is still lockable and removable, but it doesn’t stick out from the frame while in use.

The front fork includes hydraulic suspension with 100 mm of travel. It also mounts a Shimano hydraulic disc brake caliper to match the Shimano hydraulic disc brakes on the rear. Speaking of the rear, that’s where you’ll find the 500 W continuous rated hub motor. Combined with the 48V and 22A controller, the e-bike is pulling around 1,000 W of peak power from its hidden battery – enough to give the Ride1Up 700 Series its 27 mph (43 km/h) top speed.

The bike comes standard with a rear rack and a stainless steel fender set – parts that often cost extra on other e-bikes. The rack also holds the rear tail light, which runs off the main battery along with the matching front head light.

The tires on the Ride1Up 700 Series have been upgraded to Schwalbe SUPER MOTO X 27.5 x 2.4″ tires, a high end rubber that should handle the speed of the e-bike nicely on the pavement.

On the handlebars you’ll find a full color LCD display, a trigger shifter for the 8-speed Shimano Acera drivetrain and a left-side thumb throttle. The thumb throttle is perhaps the only part of the bike that disagrees with me. I’ve always preferred a right-side half twist throttle personally, though perhaps that’s because I’m always transferring back and forth between electric bicycles and electric motorcycles. But there’s pedal assist as well of course, for those that prefer to skip the throttle altogether.

Bikes with these specs generally cost upwards of $2,000, often well upwards actually.

But the Ride1Up 700 Series is priced at just $1,499. And they’ll even give you $40 off the price if you promise to use your e-bike to replace at least two car trips per month. And considering the specs on the 700 Series, that should be an easy pledge to keep.

I first heard about the 700 Series earlier this year while I was reviewing Ride1Up’s previous e-bike. And when I finally received the news this week that the bike was available, I was stoked.

Seriously, you don’t find specs like these at this price often.

The biggest player in this price range is of course Rad Power Bikes. And listen, I love Rad. They make good bikes at a great price of $1,499. But I’ve always wanted a bit more out of my Rad bikes. I’ve wanted them to go faster than 20 mph (32 km/h), to come with hydraulic brakes, to have batteries that get hidden in the frame instead of bolted on top, etc. None of those things are deal breakers, but they’re all nice to have. So while industry-leader Rad’s bikes are quite good, at the same price the Ride1UP 700 Series has me biting my lip.

We’ll try to get on a 700 Series soon to bring you a full review. Until then, let’s hear what you think of the bike in the comments below!

