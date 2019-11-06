Tesla Cybertruck pickup: What to expect — podcast

The Tesla Cybertruck pickup has an official release date now, and we take a look at what to expect on November 21 at the unveiling in this special episode of the Electrek Podcast.

Support our show!

https://electrek.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/11/Electrek-11-06-2019.mp3

It’s likely one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of the year.

Pickup trucks represent a massive segment of vehicles in the US, and it desperately needs to have its average CO2 emissions significantly reduced.

Electric pickup trucks are expected to do that.

Rivian sort of launched the craze with the unveiling of the R1T at the LA Auto Show last year, and since then, several companies, including Ford and GM, two of the biggest pickup truck makers, have announced plans to make electric pickups.

Now a year later, Tesla is going to unveil its own design for an electric pickup truck using its 15 years of experience making electric vehicles, and the EV community couldn’t be more excited.

In terms of what to expect, we already know a lot about the targeted specs of the truck.

Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development, and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as “300,000 lbs of towing capacity.”

Earlier this summer, Musk said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and “be better than a Ford F150.”

The biggest question is the design and size of the vehicle.

Musk said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a “really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner” design.

He later called it “an armored personnel carrier from the future” and said that “people would think it’s something out of a movie set.”

The mystery of the Tesla pickup truck design is going to be answered on November 21 at the official unveiling event.

We will discuss all that and more in a special episode of the Electrek Podcast today at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) live on YouTube and later on your favorite podcast app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.