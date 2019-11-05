Beautiful electric 1969 Chevrolet Camaro debuts with new ‘plug & play’ EV conversion kit

A beautiful electric 1969 Chevrolet Camaro debuted today at SEMA as a showcase for a new “plug and play” EV conversion kit by Xing Mobility.

We previously reported on Xing Mobility when they unveiled an electric hypercar with specs competing with Tesla’s new Roadster.

The Taiwan-based company is developing electric powertrains, and it has built a few vehicles to showcase their powertrains.

Their latest vehicle is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro electric conversion:

The complete system will be displayed for the first time at this week’s SEMA Show 2019, showcased inside a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro to demonstrate its extremely easy installation and highly adaptable nature. The system is designed to provide custom tuning shops, electric conversion garages, professional ‘hot-rodders,’ and even experienced home car builders with a safe-to-install, high-performance, and fully-integrated electric powertrain set up.

Here are a few pictures of the concept vehicle:

Xing Mobility describes the battery pack designed for the conversion kit:

The pack utilizes a breakthrough immersion cooling technology, submerging the battery cells directly 3M™ Novec™ Engineered Fluid, a non-conductive fluid that enables improved cell temperature uniformity and superior heat control. Immersion cooling in electric vehicles is now widely considered to be the most effective method of cooling and ensures significantly higher power output rates and ultra-fast charging. The cooling technology enhances the life cycle of the battery to as many as 3,000 charge cycles and requires very little maintenance over its operational lifetime. Crucially, the cooling fluid also contains fire-suppressing properties, which limits the potential for thermal runaway within the pack even in cases of damage or puncture, making the technology extremely safe during the install and usage of the battery.

It also includes Xing’s own transmssion system, high-power induction motors, and all the necessary power electronics.

Xing Mobility cofounder and CTO Azizi Tucker said about the unveiling of the system:

We’re excited about the prospect of helping an increasing number of car builders to electrify their projects. Our customers know mechanical installations but are often unfamiliar with battery and high voltage systems. With XING Mobility’s conversion products, we provide a system that is as close to a conventional crate engine as possible in terms of being fast and safe to install, leaving our customers to focus on what they do best: making, driving, and racing high-performance, high-quality builds.

They didn’t release details about pricing and availability of the kit. The company is also building battery packs for boats and other vehicles.

GM unveiled a similar “eCrate” concept for EV conversion earlier today in a classic pickup truck.

