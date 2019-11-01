Tesla increases range and price of the Model 3 Long Range

Tesla has updated its Model 3 online configurator today to increase the rated-range and price of the Model 3 Long Range.

When Tesla launched the $35,000 Model 3 earlier this year, the automaker surprised many by announcing that it would increase the range of all existing Long-Range Model 3 with rear-wheel-drive vehicles delivered to date.

CEO Elon Musk said at the time:

“There’s also some things we’ve been able to do for existing customers that are pretty cool. Tesla is as much a software company as a hardware company and we’ve been able to via firmware improve the range of the long-range rear wheel drive car from 310 miles to 325 miles. This will affect all customers including those that were all long range cars shipped to date and new cars. So both existing and new customers will get a 15 mile range increase from 310 to 325.”

In March, Tesla started pushing the update and some saw the range increase, but it didn’t affect all owners equally.

On top of the software update for the now discontinued Model 3 Long Range RWD, Tesla has now updated its online configurator to list the Model 3 Long Range all-wheel-drive range at 322 miles:

The automaker has also increased the price of the model from $47,990 to $48,490.

Tesla also recently increased the range of the Model S and Model X with the new Raven powertrain.

During Tesla’s last earnings call, CEO Elon Musk and VP of Technology Drew Baglino said that it was due to an error during “certification”, but they also said that power, range, and comfort improvements would come through a software update.

As we previously reported, Tesla has played with EPA ratings to advertise all Model 3 versions with 310-mile range even though the Long Range version was able to get more when they first launched Model 3.

Tesla was already able to advertise the range of the Long Range Model 3 at 325 miles, but they chose not to — presumably in order to be able not to advertise the range of the less expensive version as being longer than the more expensive dual motor and performance versions, which are not seeing the same range increase even though they use the same battery pack.

