Fisker releases more images of its affordable electric SUV, calls it ‘Ocean’

Fisker has released more images of its upcoming electric SUV, which he claims will be “affordable,” and he announced the name: Ocean.

Over the last few years, Henrik Fisker has been trying to launch a new EV startup under his own name after his original effort failed in 2013 and other companies took over.

Last year, the startup unveiled their new EMotion all-electric vehicle with the claim of a 400-mile range on a single charge.

Unlike the first Fisker electric car, which was dependent on a battery system from A123, they are claiming that they developed their own battery technology for their new vehicles.

Fisker also claimed a solid-state battery “breakthrough” for electric cars with “500 miles range and 1-minute charging.”

Earlier this year, the famed car designer announced a new $40,000 electric car from the startup and later started teasing that it will be an SUV.

He has been teasing the car with a bunch of images over the last few months.

The CEO has now announced the name of the electric SUV, Ocean, and he has released a bunch of new teaser images of the vehicle:

Fisker also announced that the vehicle is going to only be available through a “flexible lease with no long term contract” (if it’s ever available).

According to the CEO, they will unveil “a production-intent prototype” in January 2020, and the production would start in 2021 with “high volume ramp-up in 2022.”

Electrek’s Take

I have always been a big fan of Fisker’s design, and I don’t remember seeing a SUV from him.

It’s not what we are used to in terms of design from Fisker, but I like it.

The specs are also interesting for the price, but I don’t find Fisker to be very credible right now, so it’s hard to take any of this seriously.

It’s not only because of what happened to his last EV startup, but the fact that this is the third concept vehicle unveiled by this new startup before bringing anything to market.

Do they really want to be an automaker, or are they a concept vehicle design firm? Because that’s what it looks like right now.

It’s hard enough to bring a single vehicle to production. They should focus on that before starting work on any other vehicle program.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

