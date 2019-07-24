Fisker unveils picture of its electric SUV, says it will start below $40,000

Fisker has unveiled the most revealing picture of its upcoming electric SUV, which they say will start below $40,000.

Over the last few years, Henrik Fisker has been trying to launch a new EV startup under his own name after his original effort failed in 2013 and other companies took over.

Last year, the startup unveiled their new EMotion all-electric vehicle with the claim of a 400-mile range on a single charge.

Unlike the first Fisker electric car which was dependent on a battery system from A123, they are claiming that they developed their own battery technology for their new vehicles.

Fisker also claimed a solid-state battery ‘breakthrough’ for electric cars with ‘500 miles range and 1-minute charging’.

Earlier this year, the famed car designer announced a new $40,000 electric car from the startup and later started teasing that it will be an SUV.

This week, they unveiled the first picture of the full front-end the electric vehicle:

It’s the most complete image of the SUV yet, but Fisker has been releasing many teaser images over the last few months:

The vehicle is supposedly going to have over 300 miles of range on a single charge.

Fisker plans to unveil the full prototype later this year and bring the vehicle to market in 2021.

Electrek’s Take

It’s not what we are used to in terms of design from Fisker, but I like it.

The specs are also interesting for the price, but I don’t find Fisker to be very credible right now so it’s hard to take any of this seriously.

It’s not just because of what happened to his last EV startup, but the fact that this is the third concept vehicle unveiled by this new startup before bringing anything to market.

Do they really want to be an automaker or are they a concept vehicle design firm?

It’s hard enough to bring a single vehicle to production. They should focus on that before starting work on any other vehicle program.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

