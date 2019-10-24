Bulls unveils huge new 2020 e-bike lineup including 28 mph Gen4 Bosch motors

BULLS has provided one of the widest ranges of premium electric bicycles out of any manufacturer. So it comes as no surprise that the company’s 2020 lineup announcement includes a total of 18 new models with a variety of new motors and batteries.

According to COO of BULLS BIKES USA Fernando Endara:

Different riders have different needs, and we take pride in being able to offer a wide array of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of our riders. With the addition of 18 new models to the lineup, we are continuing to innovate and incorporate the latest technologies into our bikes so we can continue to offer riders an experience they can’t get anywhere else.

The new electric bicycles from BULLS cover a number of different categories, from high-end full suspension electric mountain bikes to lightweight electric road bikes.

And in fact, it’s the ALPINE HAWK EVO electric road bike that has seen the largest anticipation so far.

BULLS ALPINE HAWK EVO

First unveiled as a concept at last year’s Interbike trade show, the BULLS APLINE HAWEK EVO is the latest electric road bike from BULLS. It uses the innovative FAZUA motor system that includes a removable motor and battery, as well as an additional handlebar display.

While most electric bicycles include removable batteries, the ability to remove the entire motor and controller unit as well means that riders can shed almost the entire weight of the electrical system when they choose to ride under only pedal power.

The innovation means that the motor and battery fit together within the downtube of the bike, making the removal process simple for the rider.

The FAZUA motor system is also one of the lightest in the industry. The lightweight drive system works in tandem with the carbon fiber frame to reduce the weight of the ALPINE HAWK, though it doesn’t do the price any favors. The bike is priced at approximately €5,299.

BULLS COPPERHEAD EVO AM

The COPPERHEAD series actually includes four different full suspension electric mountain bikes. They all use the newest Gen4 Bosch Performance Line CX electric motors that were announced just two months ago. The CX line is the most powerful drivetain offered by Bosch and is especially well suited to climbing mountain trails — a key requirement in powerful electric mountain bikes.

The series also uses Bosch’s new 625 Wh Powertube batteries that are mounted inside the downtube of the bikes for a cleaner appearance.

One other addition to the COPPERHEAD family of bikes is the heavy-duty class hardtail COPPERHEAD EVO HD, which offers a step through frame while still retaining a weight rating for riders up to 330 lb (150 kg).

BULLS DESERT FALCON EVO

And for those that want to travel at higher speeds, BULLS offers the DESERT FALCON EVO with the new Gen4 Bosch Performance Line Speed motor. This motor can reach assisted speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The gearbox in the motor has also been updated to reduce noise, though its hard to imagine any motor beating the quiet operation of Brose’s belt driven mid-drive motors.

The DESERT FALCON EVO gets a slightly smaller 500 Wh Powertube battery, though this style of electric road bike is designed for riders who usually provide more of their own assist and who travel on smoother terrain, and thus a smaller battery can often travel just as far in these cases.

The rest of the lineup

While the highlights are listed above, BULLS’ full line of new 2020 e-bikes includes a total of 18 new models:

eMTB Full Suspension — WILD FLOW EVO RS, E-STREAM EVO AM 4 27.5+, E-STREAM EVO AM 3 27.5+, ADVENTURE EVO AM, COPPERHEAD EVO AM 4, COPPERHEAD EVO AM 3, COPPERHEAD EVO AM 2, COPPERHEAD EVO AM 1 and E-CORE EVO EN Di2 27.5

eMTB Heavy Duty — COPPERHEAD EVO HD (Class 1)

eRoad — DESERT FALCON EVO (Class 3), ALPINE HAWK EVO (Class 1) and GRINDER EVO LITE (Class 1)

eSUV — ICONIC EVO TR 1 (Class 1) and ICONIC EVO TR 1 SPEED (Class 3)

eTrekking – CROSS LITE EVO (Class 1) and LACUBA EVO LITE (Class 1)

eSpeed — URBAN EVO 10 (Class 3)

Electrek’s Take

BULLS’ electric bikes are pricey, but having ridden a few of their electric mountain bikes on some pretty crazy terrain, I can say that these e-bikes are the real deal.

You just can’t hit the same kind of extreme surfaces and downhill trails on a $600 electric “mountain bike.” It’s not going to happen.

And while you don’t necessarily need the Bosch motors to keep up (and I’d argue there are far better options, despite Bosch’s obvious market dominance), it’s the geometry, suspension and component load out that makes BULLS electric mountain bikes so much fun, as well as so safe for riding serious trails.

If you’re looking for a simple e-bike for getting to work, these are overkill. Get a Rad Power Bike or something similar for under $1,500. We’ve tested them and they make fine commuters.

But if you really want to explore places that are off the map, it’s these kinds of high-spec e-bikes that can handle the abuse that steep, overgrown mountain trails will throw at you. And I say that from experience.

