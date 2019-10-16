Ford shows Mustang-inspired electric car in testing video

Ford is about to unveil a Mustang-inspired electric car, which is going to be its first all-electric car built from the ground up, and it revealed some new footage of the car in testing.

Last year, Ford said that it was going “all-in” on EVs following the ousting of CEO Mark Fields and appointment of Jim Hackett.

Hackett formed a new internal team, called “Team Edison,” to oversee electric car programs. He also shifted one-third of internal combustion engine investments to electric cars, but the company is still investing more in the former than the latter.

Ford confirmed that its first next-gen electric vehicle will be inspired by the Mustang.

They have been teasing the vehicle ever since, including some images of heavily camouflaged vehicles earlier this year.

Now the company is teasing the Mustang-inspired electric crossover in a new video about their testing program:

We can catch a glimpse of Ford’s electric vehicle, but it is still somewhat heavily camouflaged.

Not much is known about the vehicle at this point, other than it will be a crossover inspired by the Mustang with a targeted range of 300 miles.

Ford has been positioning the vehicle as a “Tesla Model Y competitor.”

When Tesla launched the Model Y, Ford tweeted about their upcoming electric crossover in response.

Ford president of global operations Joe Hinrichs said that the electric vehicle will be in showrooms at around the same time as Tesla’s Model Y:

The company is moving quickly toward producing what it previously described as a ‘Mustang-inspired’ all-electric SUV that will be in showrooms next year, about the same time Tesla begins to deliver the first Model Y battery SUV.

The electric vehicle is expected to arrive in showrooms in fall 2020, and it should be unveiled at the LA Auto Show next month.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.