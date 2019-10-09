Volvo unveils electric XC40’s infotainment system powered by Google’s Android

Volvo has been gradually unveiling details about its new electric XC40 ahead of the unveiling next week, and today, the automaker unveils its infotainment system, which is powered by Google’s Android.

Earlier this month, Volvo confirmed that it is going to unveil the all-electric version of the XC40 on October 16, and it is going to gradually release more information about the vehicle until then.

It started with the safety architecture of the electric SUV.

Last week, they addressed the design of the XC40 BEV.

Now they are giving us a look at the infotainment system of the all-electric version of the XC40 SUV.

Volvo confirmed that the system is going to be powered by Android Automotive OS, Google’s open-source Android platform, and it will be the first Volvo to receive larger operating-system, over-the-air software updates and real-time updates to services such as “Google Maps, Google Assistant, and automotive apps created by the global developer community.”

They released a few images of the Volvo XC40 Electric’s infotainment system:

Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, commented on the announcement:

We are finally giving you the same experience in your car that you’re used to on your phone, but adapted for safe interaction while driving. And by introducing over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, the car can stay as fresh as your other digital products, always with the latest and greatest features.

One of the biggest advantages is the integration of Google Assistant to allow customers to get things done using just their voice for in-car functions such as “controlling temperature, setting a destination, playing their favorite music and podcasts on apps like Spotify, and keeping in touch by for example sending messages.”

Here’s a demo released by Volvo today:

We still don’t have many details about the specs of the Volvo XC40 all-electric.

The Swedish automaker says that more details are going to be released in the coming week ahead of the October 16 unveiling.

