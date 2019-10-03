Tesla should allow owners to charge recreational EVs towed by its vehicles at Superchargers

Electric snowmobile and jetski startup Taiga Motors would like Tesla to allow owners to charge their recreational EVs towed by Tesla vehicles at Supercharger stations.

For years now, Tesla officials have been talking about the possibility of opening up their Supercharger network to other automakers, but it hasn’t resulted in anything yet.

A few years ago, Tesla co-founder JB Straubel said that they are “actively talking to other car makers” about using the network.

Those talks have yet to lead to anything and we haven’t found out what automakers are involved.

Last year, Bollinger Motors, a New York-based EV startup developing an all-electric utility truck, reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to ask if they could make their electric trucks compatible with the Supercharger network.

We also haven’t heard anything on that front.

Now Taiga Motors, a Montreal-based startup that develops electric snowmobiles and watercraft, would like to be able to charge their vehicles on the Supercharger network – even if it’s just when they are being towed by Tesla vehicles.

They have just come back from a trip to demo their new electric jetski and they have been using a Tesla Model X to tow the watercraft:

It makes for a completely zero-emission road trip with water sports, but they have to keep both vehicles charged and that can be more difficult.

Marinas often have 240-volt outlets, but if you are stopping to charge your Model X anyway, why not top off your other electric vehicles at the same time?

Electrek’s Take

Obviously, this would come with some challenges, but it’s not impossible.

Tesla uses a different connector standard than any other company in North America. The recreational EV would need to support it or there would need to be an adapter.

Also, Tesla’s Supercharger network has a high power output that vehicles with smaller battery packs won’t be able to take, but they can limit the output and with a smaller battery pack, it will likely fill up just as fast as the Model X or whatever Tesla is towing the other EV.

Taiga says that it can support DC fast-charging though they haven’t confirmed the rate.

Of course, it would also need to be done when there are free stalls available, but Tesla already has systems in place for that.

I think it could an interesting way for Tesla to promote zero-emission recreational vehicles without a big impact on its Supercharger network since the number of people towing and charging their recreational EVs would still be low.

However, I bet that Tesla owners are already much more likely to buy electric snowmobiles, ATVs or jetskis than most people.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

