Uber and EVgo announce partnership to electrify rideshare

Uber and EVgo announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to cooperate on electrifying rideshare programs. The announcement came as part of a Climate Week event in San Francisco.

The partnership will begin with education programs for current electric Uber drivers. While there are many EV-owning Uber drivers who have been driving electric for a while and are quite knowledgeable about their electric vehicles, some use services like GMs Maven Gig to rent electric cars to use on the Uber network. These drivers may be new to electric vehicles, so the partnership will help to educate them on some of the idiosyncrasies of their new EV.

Uber and EVgo also want to improve access to EVgo’s network for Uber drivers, and to evaluate possible locations for more fast chargers and optimal charging behavior.

As the partnership develops, the companies expect to implement programs to make it easier for current Uber drivers to switch from an internal combustion car to an EV, and to better integrate the Uber and EVgo apps.

Uber intends this partnership to help it achieve its climate goals. Notably, last year, Uber competitor Lyft committed to full carbon neutrality across its company, whereas Uber did not make a similar commitment. Lyft also unveiled a “green mode” which lets riders request an EV. So Uber has some catching up to do here.

EVgo has worked with other rideshare companies before, notably on a fast charging network with the aforementioned Maven Gig which rents out Chevy Bolts to rideshare drivers, WaiveCar which is a free ad-supported electric car share program, and Lyft.

Electrek’s Take

Electrification of rideshare can be a great way to introduce new people to electric cars. In the EV community, we all know that often all it takes is one test drive or ride for people to start to understand the benefits of electric transportation. With smooth, quiet rides and impressive acceleration, even a short ride can be enough to get someone interested. And having an owner in the car to ask questions to, instead of an auto dealer as would be the case with a test drive, can help people get an unfiltered view of the benefits of driving electric.

And of course, the more rideshare miles which can be done on electric instead of gas, the lower negative effect those miles will have on the environment. And the lower the bill will be for Uber should they ever decide to buy carbon offsets for their usage, as Lyft has done.

So this could be a beneficial move. But we’d like to hear more details about it.

See the full press release below: