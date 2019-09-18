Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling car in the Netherlands with 10,000 units

With another wave of deliveries in the Netherlands, Tesla Model 3 has become the best-selling car in the country for the year as it now surpasses 10,000 units.

Since the European launch of the Model 3 earlier this year, the vehicle clearly reinvigorated Tesla’s sales on the old continent.

Several markets in which Tesla was only delivering a few hundred cars per year when it was only Model S and Model X, like Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, are now seeing thousands of deliveries.

The Netherlands was always an important market for Tesla and before the introduction of the Model 3 in Europe, it was neck and neck with Norway as Tesla’s best European market.

Model 3 deliveries pulled Norway ahead again as Tesla has become the best-selling car brand in the country, which is the world leader in EV adoption.

But now a surge in Model 3 deliveries in the Netherlands is keeping the market close to the top and making the new electric car the best-selling vehicle in the country – electric or not.

According to registration data (via kentekenradar), 2,261 new Model 3 vehicles were registered in the Netherlands so far this month – bringing the total sales of the Model 3 in the country in 2019 to over 10,000 units.

That’s more the 9,529 Volkswagen Polo vehicles and 8,265 Ford Focus cars delivered in the country so far this year.

Tesla already delivered over 4,000 cars in the country during the current quarter and deliveries could reach close to 5,000 by the end of September.

Electrek’s Take

It’s important to appreciate these achievements.

If I would have said that an electric car would become the best-selling car in several countries just a few years ago, most people wouldn’t have believed me.

At that time, the Model S had become the best-selling car in Norway for short periods of time, but now we are seeing Model 3 become the best-selling car of the year in a whole country.

With the first wave of deliveries in Europe, Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling car in Switzerland earlier this year and now the Netherlands.

Where else do you think Model 3 will become the best-selling car? Let us know in the comment section below.

