Porsche releases an ad for the Taycan: focuses on ‘electrifying the soul’

The Porsche Taycan is out now, and the German automaker is serious about selling it. They released an ad for the electric car — focusing on “electrifying the soul.”

We often like to remind our readers that awareness is still a major barrier to EV adoption.

Many people still don’t see electric cars as an option for their next vehicle, and advertising, despite its flaws, is believed to be part of the solution on that front.

The problem is that studies have shown that automakers don’t advertise their electric vehicles at nearly the same rate as their gas-powered cars.

However, the Volkswagen group is rapidly becoming the exception.

As we previously reported, Audi, which is part of the Volkswagen Group, is actually one of the rare legacy automakers who is investing in advertising their electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, it had a Superbowl ad about electric vehicles, a new campaign about EV misconceptions, and it even did a few electric vehicle movie product placements.

Now that Porsche has an all-electric car, it can join its sister brand in electric vehicle advertising.

The German automaker has now released its first Taycan ad, titled, “Different fuel. Same soul”:

In the video, Porsche focuses on its history leading to electrification and the idea that they didn’t “lose their soul” by going electric.

They said:

We may have changed fuel, but at heart lies the same soul that makes the all-electric Taycan a true Porsche.

The whole ad is set to the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me”.

Earlier this month, Porsche unveiled the two top-of-the-line versions of the Taycan, the Turbo and Turbo S, and the vehicles were well-received, despite surprising some with the price point.

Electrek’s Take

I really hope that Porsche invests heavily in advertising the Taycan.

In my opinion, its best feature is its beautiful design, and the more you show it, the more people will want it, and Porsche is pretty good at that.

It will be good for EV adoption if such a strong auto brand name like Porsche gets associated with an electric vehicle.

