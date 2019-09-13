Tesla Model S prototype shows new fascia, strange rear spoiler, and more

We are starting to see more Tesla Model S prototypes at the Nürburgring and now we get a look at one with a fascia equipped with new and bigger air intakes, a strange-looking rear spoiler, and more.

As we previously reported, following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.

Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to the Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.

Now it’s starting to look like it’s not as much about beating the Porsche Taycan, but testing new versions of Tesla’s Model S and a new 3-motor ‘Plaid Powertrain’.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced a Model S with a 3-motor “Plaid powertrain” and new a “chassis prototype.”

Musk also said that Tesla has a new 7-seater Model S prototype at the Nürburgring racetrack, but it turns out that Tesla has brought several Model S vehicles

We saw one of the new Tesla Model S prototypes shred tires on the Nürburgring track.

Now we get a look at another different Model S prototype that Tesla brought to Germany this week (via TALEA Media):

We only see the Model S prototype for a few seconds during one pass on the track, but it’s enough to see a few modifications.

First off, the vehicle has a new fascia with a much bigger air-intake in the middle that makes the flat nose of the Model S much shorter:

It also features larger fenders around the wheel wells both in the front and in the back of the electric car.

The bigger fenders may support bigger wheels and tires. Some of Tesla’s Model S vehicles at the track were spotted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Finally, this particular Model S prototype has a strange-looking rear spoiler:

It appears to be sticking out almost straight up for downforce, but it clearly doesn’t look like a production component.

As for the powertrain, we don’t know if it is equipped with the new 3-electric motor ‘Plaid’ powertrain, the latest Raven powertrain, or anything else.

Electrek’s Take

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla is testing several different configurations of the Model S on the Nürburgring racetrack, including a Model S with the existing technology available today.

That way, they could still attempt to beat Porsche’s time with a “production car” and also show the potential of their latest technology.

However, it’s unlike Tesla to announce new top-of-the-line variants that far ahead of the release due to the Osborne effect.

Musk said that the Plaid powertrain won’t arrive until next year.

So yeah, I am not sure that I am following the strategy here. Maybe they knew it was going to leak anyway?

As for the other modifications, it’s unclear if that’s something that Tesla wants to bring to the market as a “track-ready” version of the Model S Performance or if it’s just to get a better time at the Nürburgring racetrack.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

