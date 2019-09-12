Watch Tesla’s new Model S shred tires on Nürburgring racetrack

A new video of Tesla testing its new modified Model S on the Nürburgring racetrack has been released, and it shows the electric car shredding some tires ahead of a record attempt.

As we previously reported, following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.

Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.

Over the last day, we have learned that Tesla is actually testing a newer performance version of the Model S.

Tesla announced a Model S with a 3-motor “Plaid powertrain” and new a “chassis prototype.”

Musk also said that Tesla has a new 7-seater Model S prototype at the Nürburgring racetrack.

Now Automotive Mike, a photographer at the Nürburgring racetrack, released a video of a Model S tested by Tesla at the track during the industry pool day:

However, it’s not clear if this is the new Model S with the 3-electric motor “Plaid Powertrain.”

Tesla has brought several Model S vehicles to the Nürburgring racetrack, and while several of them are modified, it’s unclear if they all have the new powertrain or the 7-seat configuration.

Also, unlike the title of the video, it’s unlikely that Tesla is actually going for a record here. It wouldn’t be hard since there are other vehicles on the track, and it wouldn’t be official during the industry pool day.

However, if it’s not an attempt at a record lap, it is certainly a hot lap, because Tesla is pushing the vehicle hard in this video.

As we previously reported, the Porsche Taycan completed the notoriously difficult 20.6 km track in 7 minutes and 42 seconds — claiming the “fastest four-door, all-electric sports cars” record.

At the Laguna Seca racetrack, the new version of the Model S completed a 1:36.555 lap time — achieving a new record lap for a four-door sedan.

