Rivian electric pickups and Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycles set off for massive trip

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are about to set out on their latest long-distance motorcycle trip for the TV series and this time, they are going electric with Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycles and Rivian electric pickup trucks for support.

The two actors and TV presenters are following up their insanely long motorcycle series, the Long Way Round and the Long Way Down, with the Long Way Up.

This time, they plan to ride from Ushuaia, Argentina to Los Angeles, US.

Fans of the series are already excited since the last installment was a decade ago, but the duo is adding even more excitement with a twist: they are going all-electric.

McGregor and Boorman are going to be driving the new Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle, according to a report from the Argentinian website Autoblog.

The Livewire is equipped with an electric motor rated at 78 kW (105 hp) and the battery capacity is 15.5 kWh.

It can hit a top speed of 110 mph (177 km/h) and it has a city range of 146 miles (235 km). The range is expected to go down significantly when riding at highway speeds.

You can read Electrek’s first ride experience with the Harley-Davidson Livewire for more details.

Interestingly, Autoblog also reports that Rivian R1T pickup trucks are going to be part of the trip as support vehicles.

Last month, two Rivian R1T pre-production prototypes were spotted in Argentina doing some winter testing.

Instead of shipping them back to the US, Autoblog says that the electric pickup trucks will make the journey with McGregor and Boorman’s Long Way Up documentary team.

Last year, we took a close look at Rivian’s electric platform, which the startup claims will enable a range of up to 400 miles.

The goal of the trip is apparently to show that long-distance travel is feasible with electric vehicles.

Although, they are likely to run into some issues along the way since there are several stretches of the trip where the electric vehicle charging infrastructure is going to be lacking.

They are expected to set out on the trip soon. It could take them months to reach the US.

