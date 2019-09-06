Podcast: Porsche Taycan, Tesla battery cell manufacturing, Ford F-150 electric, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the launch of the new Porsche Taycan, Tesla moving into battery cell manufacturing, Ford F-150 electric pickup truck timeline, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4pm ET on Electrek’s Youtube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the Youtube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5pm ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to iTunes here.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Porsche unveils Taycan electric car: up to 280 miles of range and as stunning as the concept
- Tesla to bring Model S to Nürburgring race track, presumably to beat Porsche Taycan
- Tesla confirms battery cell manufacturing in job listing, also new location in Colorado?
- First look at Tesla’s new Model 3 vegan steering wheel — spoiler: it looks the same
- Tesla is developing new futuristic-looking electromagnetic wipers
- Ford is bringing all-electric F150 pickup to market ‘before 2022’
- Ford releases first pictures of Mustang-inspired electric crossover prototypes
- VW to start offering electric conversion of classic Beetles, unveils first prototype
- VW has already produced 400 ID.3 electric cars, volume production starts in November
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5:00pm ET):
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.