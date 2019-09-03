First look at Tesla’s new Model 3 vegan steering wheel – spoiler: it looks the same

Tesla recently announced that it made the Model 3’s interior leather-free with a new vegan steering wheel and now we get to see the new steering for the first time as Tesla starts offering retrofits.

Spoiler: it looks just the same.

A while back, Tesla shifted all of their seat options to “Tesla Synthetic Material” which is not animal-sourced, and therefore vegan.

However, it didn’t make the Model 3 completely vegan due to the steering wheel still being made with leather.

Model S and Model X buyers have been able to special order the vehicles with a non-leather steering wheel, but it hasn’t been an option for Model 3, which has a different steering wheel than Model S and X.

After some pressure from PETA at Tesla’s last shareholder’s meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to make Model 3’s interior vegan by next year.

Last weekend, Tesla announced that the Model 3 interior is now 100% leather-free.

It’s not only for new Model 3 vehicles being built. Tesla is now also apparently offering to existing owners retrofits to the new vegan Model 3 steering wheel.

Leilani Münter, a pro racecar driver and EV advocate who happens to be vegan, said that Tesla switched the wheel on her Model 3 for $600.

She posted a picture of the new steering wheel:

Excited to share my Model 3 steering wheel was swapped for the new leather-free wheel and retrofits are now available via @Tesla mobile service. Cost is $550 for wheel and ~$50 service charge. The new cow-friendly wheel has a much nicer feel to it! 🌱⚡️🌎 pic.twitter.com/N8b7Uv0Fea — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) August 31, 2019

At first, it might be unclear why someone would switch since the damage has already been done, but Münter explained her thought process:

“I understand the cow does not come back to life however 8 yrs ago when I went vegan I donated all leather items (shoes, etc). I don’t want anything made from animals. I don’t expect everyone to make this change but for me it was important ethically. I love my Tesla & love animals.”

As for the steering wheel itself, it looks the same as the leather steering wheel, but Münter claims that it has a “softer” feel to the touch.

The new wheel is now standard on all Model 3 vehicles coming out of Tesla’s factory, but would you pay $600 for a retrofit? Let us know in the comment section below.

