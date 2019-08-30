California-based Juiced Bikes has just unveiled an impressive looking electric moped known as the Juiced Scorpion, and it comes with even more impressive looking specs. Read on to see what this new electric bicycle is packing.

Electric mopeds are one the rise

Electric moped-style bikes are becoming quite popular.

Just days ago we broke the news on a the new RadRunner e-bike with an early review of the moped-style electric bike.

And a few weeks before that we were raising hell on the popular Super73 electric bike.

Now we’re getting the first word on Juiced Bikes’ new Scorpion electric moped.

Juiced Scorpion electric moped

Reportedly produced as part of a partnership between Juiced Bikes, Onyx electric mopeds and Bird’s new Cruiser electric moped, the Juiced Scorpion electric moped is the latest two-wheeler to get the electric touch.

As Juiced Bikes describes it:

“Gone are the days of underpowered pedaling. Welcome to the future, where your new E-bike gives you superhuman power and speed.”

The Juiced Scorpion features a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) thanks to its 750 W continuous rated rear hub motor.

The 52V battery offers 1 kWh of energy and is rated for up to 75 mi (121 km) of range, though that’s certainly not at the bike’s top speed.

The Scorpion electric moped features both front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, an elongated moped-style seat and a large LED headlight. Heck, they even give you a 7 speed rear cassette, as if anyone is going to pedal this mini-motorbike.

The large tires are street optimized and should add to the smooth ride.

We don’t know anything about the price yet, which I’m sure was your next question. As soon as Juiced updates us on the price, we’ll be sure to report back.

Electrek’s Take

Oh yea, here’s a bike I could really get behind!

The Juiced Scorpion electric moped looks really interesting. Between the full suspension, cushy bench seat, fat tires, big headlight and general moped feel, this one seems like it’s going to be a really fun ride.

I must say though that I’m surprised to see a lack of foot pegs for a passenger. The rear rack seems to have grab handles that would support a second rider, so why not give them somewhere to put their feet? That’s one of the biggest benefits of these moped-style electric bikes, so not having passenger pegs feels like an oversight to me.

Other than that, I’m really excited about the Juiced scorpion electric moped. I could absolutely see myself on a bike like this!

