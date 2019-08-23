Audi teases new electric off-roader and it looks insane

Audi is going to bring a few new electric vehicles to the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show next month and today, it teased one of those EVs: an insane-looking new electric off-roader.

The German automaker didn’t reveal much about the new electric vehicle.

They wrote in a tweet early this morning:

“At IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, we are showcasing the concept study for an electrically driven off-roader – designated for future mobility. Take a look at all of our concept cars, including the Audi AICON that was presented at the past IAA Frankfurt Motor Show.”

But they did release a very revealing teaser image and it looks like a very aggressive and futuristic-looking vehicle:

The IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 will be held from September 12-22.

Electrek’s Take

Audi has been consistent in unveiling electric vehicle concepts that not only serve as showcase vehicles but actual early versions of future production electric vehicles.

It started with the e-tron quattro, which became the e-tron SUV.

The e-tron GT concept is also scheduled to become a production electric car late next year.

At the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, Audi also unveiled the electric Q4 e-tron SUV with 280 miles of range. The vehicle is expected to enter production in late 2020.

However, it doesn’t look like it will be the case for this electric off-roader since Audi called it a “concept study”.

But I am still looking forward to it just based on this cool-looking teaser.

