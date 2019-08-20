Tesla releases new software update with adaptive suspension damping improvements and more

Tesla started releasing a new software update this week with improvements to Model S and Model X’s new adaptive suspension damping and more.

In April, Tesla launched the new Raven Model S and Model X vehicles with a series of upgrades, including a new adaptive suspension.

The automaker described the new suspension:

We’ve also upgraded our air suspension system for Model S and Model X with fully-adaptive damping, giving it an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway or using Autopilot, and a responsive, exhilarating confidence during dynamic driving.

One of the selling points was that Tesla would be more easily able to modify the suspension through Tesla’s over-the-air software update system.

With a new software update (2019.28.3.1) this week, Tesla started those modifications to the suspension.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

Ride comfort is improved for high speed driving. Both Standard and Sport modes now have updated suspension damping algorithms to adapt better at speeds above 160 km/h (100 mph). To adjust Adaptive Suspension Damping tap Controls > Suspension. As always, please drive responsibly.

Of course, the update only affects Model S and Model X vehicles made in the last few months, but the same update also brings other features and changes depending on which car you have.

For example, Tesla included media volume improvements:

To make it easier to speak when dropping off or picking up passengers, music volume will be lowered when any door is opened. Additionally, while your phone is paired to Bluetooth media, the audio volume will match the vehicle’s volume level regardless of your phone volume settings.

Owners who haven’t received Tesla’s new in-car chess game might also get it in this new software update.

Electrek’s Take

We are already starting to see the benefit of Tesla’s new upgradable suspension.

If they can indeed bring significant improvements through over-the-air software update, hopefully this becomes the new standard, and Tesla brings the suspension to other models.

For now, though, we are talking about improvements at speeds above 160 km/h (100 mph), which shouldn’t be really helpful for most drivers outside of German owners and people who are OK with regularly breaking the law.

Either way, we are going to follow the upcoming updates to the suspension.

