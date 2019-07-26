Tesla launches chess game for in-car arcade, releases fun video to promote it

Tesla has been ramping up its effort to integrate more video games in its cars and today, the automaker launched a chess game for its in-car arcade.

A new video commercial was also released to promote it.

Tesla Arcade

Tesla first introduced ‘Teslatari’, an emulator of Atari games from the 70s and 80s that runs on Tesla vehicle computers last year.

They started with a few games, like Asteroids and Pole Position, but Musk said that it was only the beginning of the automaker’s venture into games inside its vehicles.

They want to add more Atari games to the emulator, but Musk has also made it clear they plan to add other games from other companies as well.

In May, the CEO said that they are working on porting the Unity and Unreal video game engines to Tesla vehicles.

At the time, he said that they managed to make Cuphead and a racing game work on the Tesla onboard computer and at E3 last month, Musk unveiled the first images of these games working inside a Model 3.

A few days later, the automaker launched ‘Tesla Arcade’, a new app within Tesla’s in-car system to launch the games, which were previously in the Easter Egg drawer, and its new racing game.

Tesla Chess Game

Today, Tesla launched another ‘Tesla Arcade’ game: a chess game, and the company released a video to promote it:

Tesla doesn’t use traditional advertising, but the company sometimes produces marketing videos.

Normally, these videos are only about highlighting features, but this is the second video with more of a narrative that Tesla has released since the launch of Tesla Arcade.

For the racing game, Tesla released another similar promotional video.

The automaker confirmed that the new chess game is going to be pushed to the fleet globally in a new software update today.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.