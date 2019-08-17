Drako unveils insanely powerful and expensive all-electric supercar

Drako Motors, a new Silicon Valley-based electric supercar manufacturer, has unveiled the Drako GTE, a limited-production all-electric supercar with insane specs and an even more insane price.

The company was founded by Dean Drako, better known as the co-founder and CEO of Barracuda Networks, and Shiv Sikand, an electrical engineer and co-founder of IC Manage.

They have been working on the Drako GTE for a decade and they claim to have “a fully functional production supercar delivered to the stage directly from lapping the track.”

They emphasize that “it is not a design concept or prototype.”

Drako brought the vehicle to the Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California for its world premiere this week.

The vehicle was designed by Lowie Vermeersch, a renowned designer responsible for the design of several Pininfarina, Ferrari, and Maserati vehicles:

If the form factor looks similar to the Fisker Karma, it’s because the chassis structure is from Fisker.

While a supercar based on specs, we are still talking about a 4-door sedan seating 4 people.

Drako claims some very impressive specs powered by a quad motor architecture each capable of a power range of +225 kW to -225 kW:

“With a fully electric quad motor architecture, GTE was designed to elevate the modern driver experience to an entirely new level. Four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors generate a colossal 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque providing astonishing acceleration up to a 206 mph top speed. Each of GTE’s wheels are connected to a motor through separate direct-drive gearboxes enabling individual wheel control for extremely precise torque delivery.”

We are talking about almost a megawatt of power output coming from just a 90 kWh battery pack – (you can see the full specs of the Drako GTE further down).

The company is positioning the vehicle as both road and track ready:

“GTE is outfitted with top level components throughout its chassis. Öhlins suspension provides superior composure and ride quality on the road, while also offering full four-way adjustability for the track. Front and rear carbon ceramic Brembo brakes deliver phenomenal stopping power without fade during prolonged track sessions. 20 inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires serve as track tires, while 21 inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires provide advanced road capabilities.”

As for charging, Drako says that the GTE is equipped with a 15 kW on-board charger and it is able to receive a DC fast-charge through both Chademo or CCS (Combined Charging System) up to 150 kW.

All those impressive specs come at a price. Drako says that it plans to make only 25 units with a $1.25 million base price. They are taking orders and deposits now and they expect that the first GTE customer deliveries will take place in 2020.

Here are the full specs of the Drako GTE:

Powertrain Four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors (225 kW each) Transmission Four direct drive gearboxes Reduction Ratio 5.56:1 Horsepower 1,200 hp Wheel Torque 6,500 ft-lbs / 8,880 nM Top Speed 206 mph Battery Energy 90 kWh Battery Voltage 450V Battery Amperage 2200A peak / 1800A continuous Battery Cooling Massively parallel cooling architecture AC Charging 15 kW with onboard charger DC Fast Charging 150 kW Charging Protocols Compatible with current widely available EV charging infrastructure: J1772, CCS, Chademo Suspension Öhlins TTX 36 Brakes Brembo Carbon Ceramic Front: 6 piston caliper, 395 mm x 36 mm carbon ceramic rotor Rear: 4 piston caliper, 395 mm x 32 mm carbon ceramic rotor Wheels Road Package: 21 inch monoblock forged one piece wheels Track Package: 20 inch lightweight three piece forged wheels Tires Road Package: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (Front: 295/30/21; Rear: 315/30/21) Track Package: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (Front: 285/35/20; Rear: 305/30/20) Track Edition Track optimized battery, Öhlins four-way adjustable track suspension, two sets of wheels and tires (road + track)

