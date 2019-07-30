Porsche features Mission E electric car in Playmobil movie product placement

Porsche is following its sister brand, Audi, in advertising electric vehicles through movie product placements. The Mission E electric car is going to be featured in the new Playmobil movie.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” featured the all-electric Audi e-tron Sportback concept and the Audi e-tron GT concept in product placements.

The experience wasn’t exactly flawless as the studio ended up adding a gas engine sound to Audi’s electric e-tron, but they nonetheless moved forward with another EV placement in the new Spider-Man.

Now Porsche, which is also a Volkswagen brand like Audi, is showcasing the Mission E concept in the new Playmobil movie:

“The concept car is the prototype for the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, which will be launched in September. In the movie, the character of secret agent Rex Dasher drives a white Mission E. The German premiere will take place in Munich on August 4. The film will then open in cinemas throughout Germany on August 29.”

Here’s a short about the cooperation between the toy company and the German automaker:

Kjell Gruner, Head of Marketing at Porsche AG, commented on the project:

“Porsche was Playmobil’s first licensed product. Since then we have brought out a carefully designed new set every year, each of which has been enthusiastically received by children, teenagers and their parents. This successful cooperation will now be crowned by a movie.” With the matching play set, the companies will also present the first remote-controlled Porsche from Playmobil.

The movie opens on August 7.

Electrek’s Take

That’s pretty cool.

Porsche is not really selling the Taycan here since they are only showing the Mission E, which is the concept car on which the Taycan is based.

However, they are apparently making it clear in the movie that it is electric, which promotes electrification and in the case of this movie, it helps kids familiarize themselves with electric vehicles.

Also, kudos to Volkswagen for being one of the rare major automakers actually investing in advertising electric vehicles.

