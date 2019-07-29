Honda e’s dual touchscreen dashboard featured in video demonstration

Honda recently posted a new video detailing the dual touchscreen experience in its all-electric Honda e.

Honda stresses that this is the dual touchscreen experience found in the Honda e prototype, though the upcoming production version of the EV is believed to be nearly identical to the prototype.

The brief video shows how a driver can interact with the widescreen, as the second screen is out of reach for the driver. The demonstration shows a drag and drop function to customize the experience and folders for various settings.

A driver can choose to move items on the near screen over to the far screen and back again. The video also gives a glimpse of the car’s navigation, voice assistant, how it visualizes the charging progress, and more.

Honda released details about the car’s electric motor earlier this month. In June, Honda released details about the electric car’s battery and platform and mentioned 31,000 have already expressed interest in the EV.

In May, Honda started taking reservations with refundable deposits for the Honda e in select European markets. Made for Europe and Japan, the automaker hasn’t given any indication the Honda e will ever make its way to the US.

Here’s the full video demonstration of the e’s dual touchscreen:

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.