Cannondale’s new electric bicycles are its roughest, toughest e-bikes yet

In addition to a range of affordable e-bikes already on the market, High-end electric bikes are debuting left and right these days. Specialized released its brand new electric road bike last week, and now Cannondale is following up with its newest electric mountain bikes.

Cannondale’s new electric mountain bikes

The existing Cannondale Moterra has been updated to turn it into a powerful mountain climber and a capable downhill speeder.

The new Cannondale Habit NEO has been designed from the ground up as a lighter, nimbler electric mountain bike designed for sprints and flatter trails.

Both bikes are designed with ruggedness and performance in mind.

For motors, they feature Bosch’s newest 2020 Performance CX mid-drive units. The new Bosch motor line was just revealed a few weeks ago and features updated batteries along with new motor designs.

The 250 W drives will likely be putting out more peak power, and large 500 Wh and 625 Wh battery options should provide sufficient range for most e-mountain bike enthusiasts. Cannondale hasn’t provided final range estimates at the time of publishing, though those often vary wildly depending on the type of trails being ridden.

The Cannondale Moterra offers 29-inch wheels and 160 mm shocks, though the more downhill oriented Moterra SE bumps up the travel to a whopping 180 mm.

On the other hand, the new Cannondale Habit NEO features 140 mm front and 130 mm rear suspension, making for a quicker and more nimble ride. It retains the same wheel size as the Moterra though, which should help with rolling up and over obstacles or crossing ditches.

Both bikes also feature carbon fiber frames and proportional suspension that changes with the size of the frame.

The bikes are also spec’d for intense trail riding, coming standard with dropper seat posts, powerful hydraulic disc brakes with huge 220 or 200mm rotors, and even bright Supernova front lights on the top models.

Just like most high-end electric bicycles, Cannondale’s new rides aren’t going to fit into the affordable category of e-bikes for most. The Cannondale Habit NEO will start at around $5,500 while the Moterra will start at around $6,000 (and increase up to around $9,000 depending on the options chosen, according to Engadget).

The bikes won’t be available until this fall though, so at least you’ve got some time to save up.

